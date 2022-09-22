The Pass Wide and Slow Awareness Ride took place on Sunday (September 18) with 14 horses/ponies and riders.

Bernie Browne, one of the organisers said: “We started with a minute’s silence for the late Queen Elizabeth II before heading off for 6.5 miles – starting from Calla Equestrian at Benridge Moor then onto Abshields, Stanton, Pigdon and back to Calla.

“The roads were fairly busy and I can happily say that drivers, cyclists, motorbike riders and other forms of traffic were all extremely respectful around the horses and ponies. Giving us room and passing slowly.

The locations covered during the ride included Benridge Moor, Abshields, Stanton and Pigdon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a pleasant surprise and lovely to be able to relax and enjoy the ride.

“My fell pony Solo played his part in the minute’s silence. He is cousin to the Queen’s fell pony Carltonlima Emma (they share a grandfather).”