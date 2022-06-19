Group put best foot forward to raise money for £150k HQ extension

Money raised through grants and fundraisers such as recently completing the St Cuthbert’s Way 100km (62.5 miles) trek in two days have gone towards extending the current headquarters on Staithes Lane.

Work has already got underway. It is hoped that the extension will be complete by the end of the summer.

Ali Parker, Sean Taylor, Ellen Logan, Dom Shepherd and Rod Caisley set off from Melrose in Scotland and were joined at 10 miles by Claire Lawson, who walked a seven-mile part of the route.

Ellen Logan, Ali Parker, Sean Taylor and Dom Shepherd at the end of the walk challenge.

Rod had to pull out at 20 miles due to injury, but the other four reached the finishing point on Holy Island.

Ellen said: “It was an undulating route with some tough climbs and the descents are even harder on your legs and knees – but apart from it hammering it down with rain at the highest point, the weather was mainly perfect for us on both days.

“It was amazing how much of an energy boost we got for the final 500m section to Lindisfarne Priory, making us forget how stiff and sore we were, and once there, we felt a mix of relief and euphoria.

“We weren’t under too much pressure on the Saturday, but it was a 6am start on the Sunday because we needed to get across the Pilgrim's route onto Holy Island by 8.30pm for safe crossing due to the tides. In the end, we made good progress and reached it at 6.30pm.

“My favourite parts of the walk were the fabulous sights we got on the Morebattle to Kirk Yetholm section and the Kirk Yetholm to Wooler Common section.

“We’ve raised more than £900 so far and the money coming in now is going towards finishing off the interior works for the extension.

“Ideally, it will be ready for use when the groups return in September from their summer break.”

People can make a donation at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-holt20

Additional fundraising by the 4th Morpeth group took place at Morpeth Fair Day and £463.82 in cash was collected to add to the total.