Volunteers met to cover as much of the town centre as they could on the afternoon of February 25, meeting in the Terrace car park.

A report by the group for the litter blitz stated: “A total of 22 people turned up and 40+ bags were collected, plus a metal frame for a table. Four new volunteers came along.

“Everyone found the town was in a complete mess, the scale of the litter was so bad – even with 22 people we couldn’t do all what we wanted to achieve.

The final pile of bags filled on the litter blitz.

“Thank you everyone who came along, we didn’t complete all routes due to the scale of the problem but we made a massive dent in the scale of detritus.”