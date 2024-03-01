News you can trust since 1854
Group in Morpeth says scale of litter 'was so bad' when doing first litter blitz of 2024

Members of Morpeth Litter Group had plenty to do during its first litter blitz of 2024.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 1st Mar 2024, 10:58 GMT
Volunteers met to cover as much of the town centre as they could on the afternoon of February 25, meeting in the Terrace car park.

A report by the group for the litter blitz stated: “A total of 22 people turned up and 40+ bags were collected, plus a metal frame for a table. Four new volunteers came along.

“Everyone found the town was in a complete mess, the scale of the litter was so bad – even with 22 people we couldn’t do all what we wanted to achieve.

The final pile of bags filled on the litter blitz.The final pile of bags filled on the litter blitz.
The final pile of bags filled on the litter blitz.

“Thank you everyone who came along, we didn’t complete all routes due to the scale of the problem but we made a massive dent in the scale of detritus.”

As a result, it has been decided that the next litter blitz on Sunday, March 24 will also be in the town centre. Meet in Goosehill car park at 12.45pm.

