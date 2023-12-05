Children from Morpeth Pony Club have shown their caring side as their efforts will enable charity initiatives to help people in need during the festive period.

Toys and gifts that were donated to the Mission Christmas appeal.

Abigail Wood, Annabelle Calvert, Chloe Archibald, Emme Edmondson, Florence Bell, Harriet Calvert, Isabella Hindmarsh, Isla Vickers, Lucinda Hindmarsh and Robyn Routledge raised more than £1,000 by running a dog show, show jumping competition, tombola, tuck shop, raffle and cake stalls.

Michelle Macaulay, District Commissioner for Morpeth Pony Club, took the children shopping with the money they raised so they could choose lots of toys and gifts to donate to the Mission Christmas appeal.