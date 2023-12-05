Group from Morpeth Pony Club support good causes for Christmas
Abigail Wood, Annabelle Calvert, Chloe Archibald, Emme Edmondson, Florence Bell, Harriet Calvert, Isabella Hindmarsh, Isla Vickers, Lucinda Hindmarsh and Robyn Routledge raised more than £1,000 by running a dog show, show jumping competition, tombola, tuck shop, raffle and cake stalls.
Michelle Macaulay, District Commissioner for Morpeth Pony Club, took the children shopping with the money they raised so they could choose lots of toys and gifts to donate to the Mission Christmas appeal.
They also sent 10 shoeboxes to Operation Christmas Child and donated enough money for 40 meals to the Warm Christmas Meal Appeal in Newcastle.