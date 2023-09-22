The team at Morpeth-based TMP Wealth Management raised more than £6,000 for the British Heart Foundation.

The mist at the start in Bamburgh slowly made way for bright sunshine as the challengers began to feel the heat at Seahouses as the trek took them further along the coast through Dunstanburgh, Beadnell, Low Newton and, eventually, Amble.

The 29-mile ‘Mighty Hike’ in aid of the British Heart Foundation was divided into three segments, with well earned ‘pitstops’ along the way.

Managing director James Richfield said: “We're thrilled that so many people backed the team and offered their support in so many different ways. It’s made every step and blister more than worthwhile.

