Group from Morpeth business raise more than £6,000 by completing 29-mile charity walk along the Northumberland coastline

The team at Morpeth-based TMP Wealth Management put their best foot forward for a good cause.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 13:10 BST
The team at Morpeth-based TMP Wealth Management raised more than £6,000 for the British Heart Foundation.The team at Morpeth-based TMP Wealth Management raised more than £6,000 for the British Heart Foundation.
The mist at the start in Bamburgh slowly made way for bright sunshine as the challengers began to feel the heat at Seahouses as the trek took them further along the coast through Dunstanburgh, Beadnell, Low Newton and, eventually, Amble.

The 29-mile ‘Mighty Hike’ in aid of the British Heart Foundation was divided into three segments, with well earned ‘pitstops’ along the way.

Managing director James Richfield said: “We're thrilled that so many people backed the team and offered their support in so many different ways. It’s made every step and blister more than worthwhile.

“Thanks to the generosity of our clients, family and friends, we've managed to raise more than £6,000 for the BHF.”

