Joe and Louise Richards, both 35, with the support of other family members and hundreds of people making donations have raised more than £8,500 so far for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK.

The independent charity – which provides free ‘home away from home’ accommodation to families with sick children in hospitals across the UK – provided vital support and accommodation a few years ago when their baby, Eilidh, was diagnosed with a rare mitochondrial disease and she was transferred urgently to the King’s College Hospital in London.

Louise is originally from a hamlet near Cornhill-on-Tweed and her parents still live in the same area. She said that Ronald McDonald House Charities UK “arranged for us to have a room in a house with beautiful, homely facilities just a five-minute walk from the King’s College Hospital, which was invaluable during this traumatic time as it provided a refuge and some sense of normality in an otherwise chaotic and fraught situation”.

The bike ride participants pictured on the famous Swilcan Bridge at St Andrews on the final day of the challenge.

She added: “The Scottish Coast2Coast challenge was successfully completed. The six cyclists were my husband Joe, my father Mick (71), my brother Luke (41), my cousin Will (41), my aunt Chris (69) and her friend Jamie (48).

“The three-day ride from Annan to St Andrews was a total of 172 miles and it included 8,000 feet of elevation.

“We have raised over £8,500 so far, which has smashed our initial target of £5,000. We are now aiming for £10,000 that would sponsor two rooms for a year in a Ronald McDonald House.

“I am so incredibly proud of my family and of what we have achieved together in memory of Eilidh.”

A group photo including the riders and Louise Richards at Ronald McDonald House Edinburgh.

There are 14 Ronald McDonald Houses across the UK located in or near hospital grounds.

Joe said: “It's been a great challenge for us all as a team and a fantastic achievement to complete the ride.

“The wind was crazy and against us the whole way, but we kept our motivation through thinking of Eilidh and are so proud to have done something in her name for such an important charity.”