Groundwork NE & Cumbria is forging ahead with its innovative nature-based solutions across the region – including in Northumberland.

The environmental and community charity has provided an update in relation to its projects and it is calling for support to fund the next phase of the programme.

This includes the completion of work to deliver improvements to a 4.6km stretch of the River Wansbeck in Northumberland as part of the Wansbeck Riparian Corridor Improvement Project.

It has focused on the Wansbeck estuary between Sheepwash Weir (near Choppington) and the mouth of the river Wansbeck.

Fish pass clearance work on the River Wansbeck.

With the agreement of Northumberland County Council, work has also been carried out at Butler’s Wood, Wansbeck Riverside Park, the Wansbeck Barrage and Sandy Bay dunes, all popular recreational areas used by walkers, birdwatchers, canoeists, fishermen, boaters, educational groups and tourists.

The scheme has built on initial work in the estuary over the last two years, which has created new green jobs and employed 10 young people.

Boardwalks have been installed and footpaths improved to increase access and ensure that routes are attractive, open and accessible for all, reducing barriers between local communities and the river.

Specialist contractors were deployed to clear woody debris from the river and remove blockages from fish passes at Sheepwash Weir and the Wansbeck Barrage following winter storms.

There is still work to be done in the area and Groundwork NE & Cumbria would welcome potential funders and supporters to assist with the next phase of its efforts.

For more information on how to support the work, call Hellen Hornby on 07548 223757 or email [email protected]