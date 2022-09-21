Grieving husband to sell motorbike in memory of wife to raise funds to help others touched by Motor neurone Disease

Andrew Scholey, 62, from Cramlington, lost his wife Leni to the disease two years ago, when she was aged 49

Leni, who worked in a school, was diagnosed with Motor neurone disease, which affects the brain and nerves, a year after going for tests to investigate problems with her foot.

She had not long returned to work after recovering from cancer when the second devastating diagnosis came.

Andrew and wife Leni

The new was a huge blow to the couple, but Andrew said he can’t thank the team at Motor Neurone Disease Association enough for the help and support they gave the couple.

To show his gratitude, he has decided to sell a treasured motorbike with all funds going to the charity, with the help of friends at Barkers Motorcycles in Boldon Colliery.

They collected the Yamaha Dragstar cruising bike and fixed it up ready for a buyer.

Andrew said: “When you get a diagnosis like this your lifestyle changes massive but the charity were so supportive, from offering us financial advice to what we were entitled to and just being there for Leni to have a chat, they helped us so much.

Leni Scholey

"Through them we were awarded £50,000 to enable us to make the home more adaptive for Leni which made things so much easier.”

The couple shared a keen interest of motorcycles and made a lot of friends through their hobby. Now the bike will go to a new buyer and the £3,000 raised from the sale will go to the charity.

Paul Patzer of Barkers Motorcycles said: “Andrew and Leni were personal friends and shared a mutual interest in motorbikes so when Andrew talked about selling Leni's motorbike and raising funds for Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) we were more than willing to support him with the idea.

Dave Watson of Barkers Motorcycles and Marian Dent of Motor Neurone Disease Association

“We brought the motorbike to Barkers of Boldon Colliery and we got running again, ready to sell.

“It feels fitting and the right thing to do for Leni, she would be proud of Andrew raising the money for an excellent charity who supported them both through difficult times.”

Andrew added: “We spent so much time on our bikes together, it was what we loved doing.

“It was daunting to let the bike go but it’s worth it as it is going to a good cause and I’m happy with that.”

Marian Dent, secretary at Motor Neurone Disease Association (MDNA), Tyne and Wear branch said: “It's through the selflessness and bravery of people like Andy who have lost loved ones to this devastating disease by raising funds and awareness, which allows the MNDA to continue helping people living with MND and their families to make their life's a little more manageable.

"Without the support of people like Andy the MNDA would not be able to continue with research and support for people affected by motor neurone disease.