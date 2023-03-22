The recently formed Borderline Greenway Community Interest Company (CIC) wants to turn the former Alnwick to Cornhill railway line into an accessible pathway for walking, running, cycling and horse-riding.

It has made an application to the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, the same fund which allocated £5m to the soon-to-open Lilidorei play village at The Alnwick Garden.

David Wilson, a director of the Borderline Greenway group, said: “We have made a £428,000 application for funding for a three phased development which, if successful, would result in a Greenway running from Alnmouth Station (thanks to our partners Aln Valley Railway Trust & Lesbury Hipsburn Greenway Group) all the way to Edlingham Village.”

The disused Alnwick to Cornhill railway line.

Northumberland Estates has already granted the group a 25-year lease for phase one of the proposed Alnwick Loop, a five-and-a-half mile circuit starting at Greensfield following the former railway line to Mossy Ford via Rugley Wood, then back to Alnwick via an improved gravel path.

There are also hopes to make improvements to the one-mile cycle/walking link between Aln Valley Railway Path and the start of the disused railway track at Alnwick Greensfield.

Phase three would see the route renovated from Mossy Ford to Edlingham, with an ultimate ambition to extend the greenway all 40 miles to Cornhill.

“These new links will create new opportunities for walkers and cyclists and connect into the wider network of paths,” said David.

Borderline Greenway want to make improvements to the former railway line.

“It will attract visitors, enhance footfall and income, strengthen the appeal of Alnwick as an activity centre, encourage healthy activity, and provide an appealing facility for local young people."

​A recent public meeting at the St James’ Centre was attended by more than 60 people.

The group have arranged a site meeting with Alnwick Freemen who own a half mile key section of the proposed route which takes the trail under the busy Rothbury road.

"We look forward to meeting them and showing them they’ve got nothing to worry about with our plans for the disused railway line,” said David.