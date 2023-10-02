Green’s Butchers Longframlington tastes success at National Craft Butcher Awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
Green’s of Longframlington has been named a Gold Award winner for both its Oak Smoked Home-Cured Bacon and Pork with Chilli and Garlic Sausage in the National Craft Butcher Awards.
The competition was held by ‘The Butchery Experts’ National Craft Butchers, a trade association that has supported and encouraged excellence in its members for 135 years.
Chris Green, owner of Green’s Butchers, said he trusts his home-cured bacon to Robsons’ of Craster, the renowned kipper smokers, to deliver the best tasting – and now award-winning – product.
Other awards won by Green’s were a Silver for their large steak pie and Bronze for their home-cured bacon, lamb and mint pies and its farmhouse pork sausage.
Chris added: “It was a great year for our products to be recognised as some of the best in the country.
“It has been a real morale boost to the staff for their hard and relentless efforts to be recognised. Well done lads!”
This year’s product awards saw intense competition with entries from craft butchers across England and Wales, with a panel of judges evaluating the products for their taste, smell and appearance, amongst other criteria.
Products attaining gold, silver and bronze were able to meet and excel the standards in these criteria.
The 2023 judging panel included, among others, master butchers, farmers and technical experts who were led by head judge and Institute of Meat CEO Keith Fisher.