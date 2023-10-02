Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Green’s of Longframlington has been named a Gold Award winner for both its Oak Smoked Home-Cured Bacon and Pork with Chilli and Garlic Sausage in the National Craft Butcher Awards.

The competition was held by ‘The Butchery Experts’ National Craft Butchers, a trade association that has supported and encouraged excellence in its members for 135 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Green, owner of Green’s Butchers, said he trusts his home-cured bacon to Robsons’ of Craster, the renowned kipper smokers, to deliver the best tasting – and now award-winning – product.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Green, owner of award-winning Green’s Butchers, praised his staff for their efforts.

Other awards won by Green’s were a Silver for their large steak pie and Bronze for their home-cured bacon, lamb and mint pies and its farmhouse pork sausage.

Chris added: “It was a great year for our products to be recognised as some of the best in the country.

“It has been a real morale boost to the staff for their hard and relentless efforts to be recognised. Well done lads!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s product awards saw intense competition with entries from craft butchers across England and Wales, with a panel of judges evaluating the products for their taste, smell and appearance, amongst other criteria.

Products attaining gold, silver and bronze were able to meet and excel the standards in these criteria.