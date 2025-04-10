Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers of a Berwick repair cafe are on the look-out for support as they launch a tool library to further improve the town’s sustainability.

Greener Berwick is a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) focused on climate action. Under the Greener Berwick umbrella are a number of action groups, including a Zero Waste Action Group who run the repair cafe.

The cafe allows residents to bring broken items on the last Saturday of every month to the Salvation Army Community Church to be fixed by volunteers – saving many items from going to landfill.

The Zero Action Waste Group are now also setting up a tool library, which will be located within the North Northumberland Voluntary Centre in Tweed Street, Berwick. The tool library aims to begin operating this April, opening on a Tuesday evening and a Saturday morning.

The repair cafe is run by around 15 volunteers and now Greener Berwick is looking for tool library volunteers.

The library will allow members to borrow various tools as and when needed, saving them from purchasing expensive equipment just to be used once, and will work hand-in-hand with the existing repair cafe.

Linda Pepper from Greener Berwick, said: “We have been running the repair cafe very successfully for the last 15 months. The idea was always to also open a tool library as well where people are able to borrow tools instead of buy them.

“The whole point is to create a circular economy of repairing, reusing and stopping things going to landfill and the tool library is part of that. It’s a commitment to sustainability.”

Appeals are currently being made for volunteers in the form of ‘tool specialists’ and ‘tool librarians’ needed to help make the project a success, as well as a more permanent venue that they hope to be able to eventually also run the repair cafe within.

Linda added: “It’s been challenging. We need a full rota of volunteers, at the moment we are desperately trying to recruit.

"We need somebody with basic IT skills to maintain the website tool inventory and the bookings and we need a couple of people to actually be there when the tool library is open.”

Volunteers will be given a free membership to the tool library and training will also be provided. Those interested should email [email protected]