Owner-occupiers and private tenants who live in hard-to-heat homes, and who have a household income of less than £31,000 per year or are in receipt of a means-tested benefit, or who have a child who receives free school meals, could be eligible for a Warmer Homes Grant.

Eligible owner-occupiers can have a grant of up to £10,000. Private tenants who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for up to £5,000 of grant funding (subject to the landlord making a minimum contribution of one-third of the cost of the work).

The grant covers a range of energy efficiency measures designed to make your home warmer such as insulation to loft or walls, air source heat pumps and solar panels to generate your own electricity and reduce carbon emissions. These may also reduce your energy bills.

Greener Berwick members on the steps of Berwick Town Hall before an awareness-raising walk to Eyemouth.

Eligible homes will receive an assessment to determine which measures are most appropriate.

Time is running out to apply for funding, so Greener Berwick will contact residents in some of the least energy efficient homes over the next couple of months to let them know what is available and encourage them to apply.

The scheme is part of the Government’s Sustainable Warmth Strategy, which is part of its legal commitment to reach net zero by 2050, and forms part of the county council’s Climate Change Action Plan to make Northumberland carbon neutral by 2030.

