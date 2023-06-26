News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Greener Berwick highlighting energy efficiency funding for eligible homes

Greener Berwick is working with Northumberland County Council to promote its Warmer Homes Grant for homes that have mains gas heating in the Berwick area.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:27 BST

Owner-occupiers and private tenants who live in hard-to-heat homes, and who have a household income of less than £31,000 per year or are in receipt of a means-tested benefit, or who have a child who receives free school meals, could be eligible for a Warmer Homes Grant.

Eligible owner-occupiers can have a grant of up to £10,000. Private tenants who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for up to £5,000 of grant funding (subject to the landlord making a minimum contribution of one-third of the cost of the work).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The grant covers a range of energy efficiency measures designed to make your home warmer such as insulation to loft or walls, air source heat pumps and solar panels to generate your own electricity and reduce carbon emissions. These may also reduce your energy bills.

Greener Berwick members on the steps of Berwick Town Hall before an awareness-raising walk to Eyemouth.Greener Berwick members on the steps of Berwick Town Hall before an awareness-raising walk to Eyemouth.
Greener Berwick members on the steps of Berwick Town Hall before an awareness-raising walk to Eyemouth.
Most Popular

Eligible homes will receive an assessment to determine which measures are most appropriate.

Time is running out to apply for funding, so Greener Berwick will contact residents in some of the least energy efficient homes over the next couple of months to let them know what is available and encourage them to apply.

The scheme is part of the Government’s Sustainable Warmth Strategy, which is part of its legal commitment to reach net zero by 2050, and forms part of the county council’s Climate Change Action Plan to make Northumberland carbon neutral by 2030.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To check your eligibility and apply, go to www.northumberland.gov.uk/Climate-Change/Renewable-energy.aspx

Related topics:BerwickNorthumberland County CouncilGovernmentNorthumberland