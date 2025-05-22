Members of Greener Berwick held a beach picnic at Spittal in support of the Surfers Against Sewage charity’s Paddle-Out Protests across the country.

In its statement following the action, the Berwick climate action group referenced a project being worked on by Northumbrian Water to reduce spills from storm overflows in the Berwick area.

It said: “Northumbrian Water’s plans mainly look at improving outdated pipe work and sewage works, but they also include creating nature areas where surface water can drain naturally rather than run off hard surface and combine with sewage pipes, hence causing regular polluting overflows direct to the river.

“Greener Berwick has been engaging with Northumbrian Water to pressure for action for several years now and hope to work with them to help achieve improvements.

“We symbolically supported the Surfers Against Sewage action day at Spittal with a beach picnic to help draw attention to the on-going problem.”