An CGI of the proposed Blue House Farm development.

BH Planning and Design has secured planning permission for the development of six residential properties within the grounds of the Grade II listed Blue House Farm on the western edge of Bedlington.

Set in open countryside, the site has acquired previous attention and planning applications, yet all were rejected due to concerns over maintaining the cultural heritage of the site.

An application for 11 two-storey homes to the north and west of Blue House Farm, and an appeal for the same proposal, were dismissed on the basis that it would not be in keeping with the setting and features of the historic farmhouse.

However, the application from BH Planning and Design has been backed by Northumberland County Council after the plans were deemed to be ‘sensitive to the heritage of the site’ by ‘reflecting the agricultural origins of the site’.

Planning director, Mark Ketley, who led the successful planning application said: “We are overjoyed to have been given the green light on this project after others have tried and been met with opposition.

“I believe that we achieved success as a result of offering a sensitive design approach to the site location and its heritage significance, and by being sustainable when considering the planning approach.

“The new homes were designed by Edable Architecture and are based on typical Northumberland farmstead typologies.

"With a mix of traditional and contemporary materials such as stone walls, slate roofs, zinc and timber cladding, and the incorporation of low stone walls throughout the development, upon completion the site will offer an authentic feel of rural Northumberland.”

Joanne Wood, senior planner at BH Planning and Design, said: “As the design of this scheme has been carefully considered and has involved input from Solstice Heritage, the development has sought to limit the impact it has on the setting and significance of the listed building on the site whilst also ensuring appropriate design in terms of massing, materials, and form.