Green light given for competition-standard BMX track in Bedlington

Young members of Barnesbury Cycling Club, along with (from left) Martin Lynn of Barnesbury Cycling Club, Councillors Malcolm Robinson, Barry Flux and Jimmy Reith, Barnesbury Cycling Club's Mick Hood and Kyle Evans, of Clark & Kent Contractors.

Members of Barnesbury Cycling Club, in Bedlington, have been working tirelessly towards creating a Regional Standard BMX track for the last four years, as part of plans to improve the facilities it can offer and attract more riders to the club and into the sport.

After raising the £121,000 required to fund the project’s first phase, the club has appointed specialist track builders Clark & Kent Contractors Ltd – who built the track for the London 2012 Olympic Games – to carry out the work required to build the 250 metre track, which will feature a challenging range of obstacles, including step-ups, doubles, triples, rollers and banked corners.

Work is expected to take six to eight weeks to complete, and subject to any pandemic restrictions, the club is hoping to be able to welcome riders onto the track in the latter half of March 2022.

Funding for the first phase has been secured from a wide range of sources, the main sources including Sport England Community Asset Fund, Suez Communities Trust, Northumberland County Council, County Councillors Malcolm Robinson, Bill Crosby and Russ Wallace, West Bedlington Town Council plus Banks Community Fund, Barnes Fund and Wingrove Motor Company.

Northumberland Youth Service, Cycling Sports Group, St James Place Community Foundation, Catherine Cookson Charitable Trust, Nestle UK Ltd, Nuovo Bathrooms Ltd, Renolit and East Bedlington Parish Council have also made generous funding awards.

Formed in 1923, Barnesbury Cycling Club members, friends and family have also shown very generous support of the project.

The club is involved in all recreational and racing cycling disciplines, with the existing track at Gallagher Park in Bedlington currently used by its BMX riders.

Mick Hood, of Barnesbury Cycling Club, said: “We have a good number of members taking part in BMX races at regional and national level, and realised that with the North East’s only other active competition-standard track currently able to stage Regional standard race events, located down in Hartlepool, we needed to be able to offer better facilities closer to home to help riders compete.

“As well as making a big difference for competitive BMX riders, it will also provide a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages across our local communities to try out a new sport.

“The track will be suitable for mountain bikes as well as BMX bikes and we’re hoping it will lead to more local people becoming part of the club as we build up towards our centenary.

“Getting the best track builders in the country to create our new track is a massive boost for us and we’re really excited by the prospect of what's coming soon.

“The support we’ve had from so many local businesses, organisations and community representatives, as well as from our own members and other cyclists around the region, has been fantastic.”