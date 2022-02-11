Green light for town's Conservation Area to expand

The extension includes Carlisle Park and the old police station and associated buildings behind Morpeth Court House.

The green light for the changes, which have been adopted by Northumberland County Council, has been welcomed by Morpeth Town Council as it believes they will play an important role in protecting the character and appearance of the area.

Amendments include an extension from the back of Oldgate and Bridge Street to the river, the inclusion of Carlisle Park, Ha Hill and Morpeth Castle and the inclusion of the old police station and associated buildings behind Morpeth Court House.

There is also an extension to the eastern boundary east to Dark Lane, including Dacre Street, all of Manchester Street, Wellway, Wellway Court, the southern side of Howard Road and northwards along Cottingwood Lane.

Other changes have been made to the boundary on the north and west approaches to Morpeth and at the back of the north side of Bridge Street.

A map of the original and new conservation area boundary can be found at https://nland.uk/morpeth

Conservation areas are defined as areas of ‘special architectural or historic interest’ that are to be protected and improved.

Morpeth’s Conservation Area was first established in 1970 and had remained unchanged for 50 years. However, following the production of a Character Appraisal and Boundary Review, commissioned from Land Use Consultants by Morpeth Town Council, a number of changes have been made to ensure that additional areas of special architectural or historic interest have been included.

Coun Alison Byard, chairman of the town council’s planning and transport committee, said: “Morpeth is a vibrant town that has evolved over hundreds of years and will continue to adapt in the future.

“The extended conservation area designation will provide a clear framework for new development and will enable the town’s centre to continue to change and thrive, but in a way that ensures that its character, which is a key part of what makes it special, is not harmed.

“Designation within a conservation area doesn’t mean every building will be preserved and that no changes will be allowed, but instead helps to ensure changes respect the area’s character and appearance.”

Conservation areas exist to manage and protect the special architectural and historic interest of a place and are widely recognised as a tool for positive management.

Whilst they do include some additional planning controls, these do not apply to routine maintenance work, internal works and the replacement of windows and doors to most residential properties.

Coun Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for community services at Northumberland County Council, said: “Once we looked at the original boundary in detail, it was astonishing how many areas which clearly contribute to the character and historic importance of Morpeth had not been included.

“Morpeth has a rich heritage, and it is important that this is preserved and protected for future generations.