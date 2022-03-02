Green light for last of six new stations for Northumberland Line

The last of the six new stations planned for the Northumberland Line has been given the go-ahead by planners.

Planners have given the go-ahead for construction of a new station at Newsham in Blyth – meaning all six new stations have now been granted approval for the project.

The station, on land south of the A1061 South Newsham Road, will include two platforms, pedestrian lifts, road junction improvements and parking for buses, cars, electric vehicles, motorcycles, cycles, and taxis.

There will also be a range of lighting and landscaping improvements.

The final planning approval comes ahead of construction work which is due to get underway this summer.

The whole rail scheme, which will deliver 18 miles of upgraded track, access improvements and new signal locations, is expected to deliver economic benefits of up to £470million and is due to be open in December 2023.

The half hourly service between Newcastle and Ashington will have an anticipated journey time between Blyth and Newcastle of around 25 minutes.

Northumberland Line Programme Delivery Director Neil Blagburn said: “This is another major milestone for the project and paves the way for the main construction work to start in the coming months.