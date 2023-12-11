Planning approval for the third and final phase of homes on a former hospital site in Morpeth has been welcomed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The plans will see a further 94 properties and an 84 bed Extra Care scheme developed at the King Edwards Park development, just off Dark Lane in the town – the site formerly home to the old St George’s Hospital.

The application for this final phase that will be delivered by construction and regeneration specialist Countryside Partnerships North East, part of the Vistry Group, in partnership with Home Group and Karbon Homes was approved by members of Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for the retention of the old water tower have also been agreed. This will continue to overlook and provide a focal point in an area earmarked for public, open green space.

An artist’s impression of parts of the new scheme.

Countryside Partnerships also intends to install information boards within this area, explaining the historic use of the site.

Work on this phase is expected to begin in spring next year, with the first activity focusing on the demolition of the existing buildings and the delivery of the Extra Care scheme.

Dave Brown, managing director, Countryside Partnerships North East, said: “We are happy to have received committee approval for a third phase of high-quality housing at King Edwards Park and look forward to building on the success of our initial two phases of work in Morpeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad