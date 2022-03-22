Green light for celebrations at Bedlington care home
Care home residents celebrated all things Irish for St Patrick’s Day.
Chester Court care home, in Bedlington, was decorated with shamrocks and everyone dressed in green to mark the day.
Staff and residents at the home marked the day by making shamrock decorations, learning some Irish words and phrases, listening to Irish music, completing St Patrick’s Day word searches and going on a virtual tour of Ireland.
General manager Sarah said: “Our residents have all had a brilliant day, everyone has enjoyed the festivities – I think we all agree St Patrick’s Day is the best of all the saints days!
"We had a fantastic time listening to Irish music and watching Irish dancing, we sampled some lovely Irish whiskeys too.”
A resident said: “It has been a lovely day.
"I really liked making the shamrock decorations and the virtual tour of Ireland brought back so many memories of holidays, it was wonderful to reminisce about the trips we had all taken.”