Green light for celebrations at Bedlington care home

A resident at Chester Court care home enjoys the St Patrick's Day celebrations.

Chester Court care home, in Bedlington, was decorated with shamrocks and everyone dressed in green to mark the day.

Staff and residents at the home marked the day by making shamrock decorations, learning some Irish words and phrases, listening to Irish music, completing St Patrick’s Day word searches and going on a virtual tour of Ireland.

General manager Sarah said: “Our residents have all had a brilliant day, everyone has enjoyed the festivities – I think we all agree St Patrick’s Day is the best of all the saints days!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We had a fantastic time listening to Irish music and watching Irish dancing, we sampled some lovely Irish whiskeys too.”

A resident said: “It has been a lovely day.