Greek Restaurant Night being organised in aid of Age UK Northumberland
It is the latest in a number of set menu restaurant events, which bring together the community to have a fabulous evening whilst raising funds and awareness of the charity’s services.
For £25 per head, you will be treated to a three-course meal along with a quiz, raffle and great company.
The Greek Restaurant Night will take place on Thursday, January 25 at the eatery on Bridge Street.
Anyone is welcome to come along, but booking is essential. To book your place, please email [email protected] or call 01670 784800.
The central service at the charity is free information, advice and advocacy. Other services are designed to meet local needs and currently include day care, personal care, exercise and falls prevention classes, lunch clubs and day centres.
For more information, go to www.ageuk.org.uk/northumberland