Great turnout for Morpeth Food and Drink Festival: 13 pictures from the event
Thousands of people flocked to Morpeth town centre for an event that returned for the first time since 2019.
By Andrew Coulson
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 3:28 pm
The postponements due to Covid-19 also meant that the Morpeth Food and Drink Festival organisers were determined to make the 2022 event, which took place at the weekend, the biggest and best one yet.
It included more than 100 traders, chef demonstrations, tasters and live music, as well as an area full of attractions for children.
Here are 13 photographs from this year’s festival.
