Morpeth Food and Drink Festival 2022. Pictures by Anne Hopper.

Great turnout for Morpeth Food and Drink Festival: 13 pictures from the event

Thousands of people flocked to Morpeth town centre for an event that returned for the first time since 2019.

By Andrew Coulson
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 3:28 pm

The postponements due to Covid-19 also meant that the Morpeth Food and Drink Festival organisers were determined to make the 2022 event, which took place at the weekend, the biggest and best one yet.

It included more than 100 traders, chef demonstrations, tasters and live music, as well as an area full of attractions for children.

Here are 13 photographs from this year’s festival.

1. ‘The Lamb Man’

Jimmy Bell, known locally as ‘The Lamb Man’.

Photo: Anne Hopper

2. Festival visitors

Thousands of people headed to Morpeth town centre to enjoy the festival.

Photo: Anne Hopper

3. International flavours

There were recipes from a range of countries as well as local produce.

Photo: Anne Hopper

4. Colourful items

There were plenty of sweet treats available.

Photo: Anne Hopper

MorpethCovid-19
