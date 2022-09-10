Great North Run: See where and when to watch live BBC coverage as event goes ahead

And although, much of the BBC’s coverage has been devoted to the death of the Queen in recent days, viewers will still set to be able to watch the event live on the BBC.

In the latest broadcast schedule for BBC One the Great North Run is due to air between 10am-11.30am.

Great North Run 2021

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coverage will then switch to BBC Two earlier than billed from 11.30am until 12.15pm.

And according to the BBC’s website, people can also watch the event live on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.