Well done to the Great North Runners for an incredible day of fundraising and racing.

Great North Run 2022: Inspiring pictures from Great North Run day as racers and supporters make North East proud

Keen fundraisers returned to the iconic race route between Newcastle and South Shields as the Great North Run took place on Sunday, September 11.

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 4:12 pm

The race is a milestone event for the region each year – and an emotional one too with many incredible charities being supported by those taking part in the world’s most famous half marathon.

But this year it was made all-the-more poignant by the recent death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away aged 96 on Thursday, September 8.

Crowds were out in force along the race route to spur the runners on their way, with our reporting team also on the scene throughout Sunday.

Take a look at this selection of pictures from Great North Run day.

1. Runners ready

Big smiles as runners head for the start line on Sunday morning.

Photo: North News & Pictures

2. Good luck Jasmine!

Rachael Ransbury, left, supporting her daughter Jasmine Trinder alongside Lauren Ransbury. What a great banner!

Photo: Georgina Cutler

3. You did it!

Nick Warren was taking on the Great North Run for St Oswald's Hospice.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Here we go!

Big smiles ahead of a big run. Participants in high spirits before the Great North Run kicked off on Sunday morning.

Photo: North News & Pictures

