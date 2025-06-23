Great North Fly In: Event at Eshott Airfield in aid of SSAFA was well supported

This was the first time since 2016 that the Great North Fly In had been run and it was well supported and enjoyed by many, with money raised going to SSAFA (Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association).

The aircraft included vintage, modern light aircraft, microlights and Autogyros, although a number of planes due to come to the event from Scotland were unable to do so because of fog.

On the ground, there was an eye-catching display by Large Model Aircraft team from Elvington. The Flighting Elite re-enactment society thrilled visitors young and old with their detailed equipment, costumes and vehicles.

A team from the Royal Air Forces Association also came along to promote their charity as well as collecting for veterans.

In addition, Eshott Airfield had its much-prized squadron of Tiger Moth planes out on parade as well as its vintage Chipmunk – which took a number of visitors on a flight around the region.

