Great North Air Ambulance Service needs your help to raise much-needed funds
The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) responded to more than 2,100 incidents across the North East, North Yorkshire, Northumberland, Cumbria, Scotland and the Isle of Man in 2023.
The charity provides air ambulance services mainly in hours of daylight. On a night-time, a highly skilled paramedic and doctor operate using a rapid response vehicle in the North East and Cumbria most nights.
The car carries the same life-saving equipment as its airborne counterpart, meaning the team can still deliver blood, anaesthetic procedures and other advanced treatments to critically ill or injured patients.
David Stockton, chief executive at GNAAS, said: “The frightening truth is that for 2024, we are predicting to run at a deficit. This means we will have to go into our limited reserves just to keep the charity flying this year.
“The life of a charity-funded service can be a tumultuous one, but it usually brings about the most amazing support from the general public.
“Looking ahead, we’re preparing ourselves for what could be a tough year. The worst possible scenario is that we can’t afford to be there for those that need us.
“Your support is more vital than ever – whether it’s a donation, a voluntary hand or just spreading the word about our cause. Every bit helps.”
To find out more about the appeal and how you can support the charity, go to gna.as/fund247