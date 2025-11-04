The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) has issued an urgent appeal to raise funds for a vital third aircraft to meet increasing demand.

The charity’s iconic green and yellow aircraft are coming to the end of their economically viable life.

This is due to high maintenance costs and an increasing scarcity of spare parts for Dauphin N3 helicopters.

GNAAS face the risk of scaling back their operations unless they take on an ambitious fundraising challenge.

GNAAS chief executive Joe Garcia.

The charity wants to invest in three state-of-the-art helicopters ready to respond and bring more advanced medical care than ever before.

Joe Garcia MBE, chief executive officer at GNAAS, said: “Returning to a three-helicopter fleet means that when one aircraft is undergoing essential maintenance, two more are ready to answer the call.

“It’s the difference between a patient being reached in their moment of need, or not, and could be the difference between life and death.”

The major obstacle the charity faces is the £2.5 million required for the deposit for the third aircraft.

They’ve so far received a significant donation which covers 8% of the required funds and have now launched an appeal to the public called Operation SOS: Secure Our Service.

Mr Garcia added: “The public’s support is the foundation of our service. They have fuelled our missions and equipped our crews. We would not turn to them with such a significant request unless it was absolutely critical. This isn’t for our day-to-day running costs; this is a landmark investment in the future of emergency care for our entire community.”

To donate visit: gnaas.com/fleet