The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) is celebrating its 10 year anniversary of carrying blood products on board their aircraft and overnight cars.

Since January 2015, the charity’s critical care team have been delivering blood transfusions directly to incidents, giving the most ill and injured patients the best chances of survival.

The ‘Blood on Board’ collaboration between the Newcastle Hospitals, GNAAS and volunteers from the Cumbria and Northumbria Blood Bikes, is behind this treatment, which was not previously possible outside of a hospital setting. It has now been used to treat nearly 750 patients across the North East, Cumbria and the Isle of Man,

The scheme was devised by Dr Rachel Hawes OBE, an army reservist, consultant in anaesthesia and prehospital emergency medicine at the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) and doctor at GNAAS. Dr Hawes used her military experiences from her deployment in Afghanistan as the basis idea and adapted this for GNAAS.

Dr Rachel Hawes OBE. Picture: Great North Air Ambulance Service.

She was awarded an OBE in 2018 for her work but praised the team who helped make the project a success. She said: “It’s been incredibly rewarding seeing the impact the project has had on our patients, but I must highlight that I didn’t work alone, and it was a team effort.

“Without the endless support and hard work from everyone who contributed, this project just wouldn’t have been possible, and it is those people who really do deserve the credit.”

Everyday, volunteers from Northumbria Blood Bikes and Blood Bikes Cumbria collect a cool box containing two units of red blood cells and two units of plasma from the RVI’s blood laboratories. They are transported to the two GNAAS bases in the North East and Cumbria and carried on board the charity’s helicopters and rapid response vehicles to keep cool for up to 48 hours. If not used, they are returned to the RVI to be used during surgery and other procedures in the hospital.

Dr Hawes explained that when attending a major regional incident, they can rapidly increase the volumes of blood products and provide four additional teams with blood and plasma within an hour. They also support neighbouring regions in emergency events.

Dr Rachel Hawes speaking with Cumbria Blood Bikers. Picture:

In 2022, GNAAS reached the milestone of delivering blood transfusions to 500 patients, and hosted a special reception at the RVI for patients who have received blood and their loved ones.

Dr Hawes said: “It was a privilege to meet people who had received a potentially life-saving blood transfusion and find out how they are getting on, as well as speak to families who have been involved.

“To know that we’ve now treated nearly 750 patients over the course of ten years is a phenomenal achievement, and it’s honestly one of the highlights of my career.”

As part of their commitment to stay up to date with the latest techniques, equipment and drugs, GNAAS participated in a research trial examining whether transfusing ‘whole blood’ is a better treatment for severely injured patients than separate transfusions of red blood cells and plasma.

Blood on Board event celebrating 500 patients milestone. Picture: Great North Air Ambulance Service.

The national trial, known as SWIFT (Study of Whole Blood in Frontline Trauma), was led by NHS Blood and Transplant in partnership with the Ministry of Defence. If it shows patient benefit, it could reduce trauma deaths where delaying a transfusion by seconds or minutes could be critical.