Great community response to Hadston House's call for items to help Ukraine refugees

Items dropped off at Hadston House within two hours of a post on social media asking for donations to help Ukraine refugees.

After highlighting its youth club making Ukrainian flags to show support to the children in the country on its social media, Hadston House then posted that it had set-up a strategic collection point for aid to be sent to Poland.

Within an hour of that call, the centre had hundreds of items delivered to it by locals and the surrounding community.

Using a list provided by the county council of essentials – including personal hygiene products, suitable food, medical supplies, clothing and items for children – the centre is taking part in a Northumberland effort to support those in need fleeing the conflict to neighbouring countries.

Working with the county council charity, managing director Scott Dickinson offered the centre as a site for donations, saying: “It was vital we offered support where we can, just like we do everyday to local people.”

The projects management assistant, John Shepherd, said: “Often we see the people who have the least give the most.

“We are delighted to be able to participate in this joint effort with our community and thank them for the immediate support offered.