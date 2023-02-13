A £50,000 coronation community fund has been set up by Northumberland County Council, and it has urged non-profit making community and voluntary groups, schools, parish councils and local charities to apply for a slice.

The maximum grant available is £500 and no match funding is required. The celebratory events must take place between Friday, May 5 and Monday, May 8 – the Friday has been included to allow schools to apply for financial help if they are organising events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actual coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey and Camilla, Queen Consort, will be crowned at the same time.

Organisations have been encouraged to apply for a grant of up to £500 to help mark the King's coronation.

To celebrate the historic occasion, the country will enjoy an extra bank holiday on Monday, May 8, two days after the official ceremony.

This is in addition to the bank holiday already in place on May 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday May 7, community groups will take part in a ‘Coronation Big Lunch’ as part of a nationwide act of celebration and friendship, and thousands of events are expected to be held across the country.

And on Monday May 8, ‘The Big Help Out’ will encourage the nation to spend time volunteering and joining projects in their area in a day designed to highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities.

The council’s coronation community fund will be restricted to community events and activities – for example performance fees for street entertainers or marquee/equipment hire costs.

Grants will be allocated in monthly rounds until the budget has been spent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet member for culture, councillor Jeff Watson, said: “Many of us have very happy memories of the fantastic street parties and events laid on for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with communities and all generations coming together to celebrate.

“We want to repeat this British pride and spirit for the coronation and encourage communities to lay on celebratory events to mark this momentous occasion.

“If you are thinking of organising an event and are eligible for the grant, head to our website to submit an application.”

For further information and to apply, go to https://nland.cc/corofund

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad