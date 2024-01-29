Grants of up to £30,000 available for community projects in Northumberland

Mayor Jamie Driscoll with Coquet Backlane Rewilders: a community group in Heaton, Newcastle.

Grants of between £1,000 and £30,000 will be available to run community projects which help bring people together.

The fund has already supported 62 projects across the North of Tyne, from turning wasteland into allotments, community beekeeping, fun days out for children, making beaches accessible for wheelchair users and helping people with food poverty.

North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll, said: “Crowdfund North of Tyne is different to any other funding scheme out there. It puts power back in the hands of communities.”

Projects must demonstrate there is public support for the idea, by crowdfunding part of the costs through the online platform, Space Hive.

Applications open at 10.30am on Tuesday, February 6 and close at 5pm on Friday, March 22.