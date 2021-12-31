Grants available to help community groups in Northumberland
The deadline is approaching for voluntary and community groups in need of financial assistance.
The groups are being invited to apply for funding from Northumberland County Council’s community chest scheme.
Grants of 75% up to a maximum of £5,000 are available and there is no minimum amount for applications.
The deadline for the next round of funding is January 14.
Cllr Barry Flux, business chair, said: “Community groups are often enthusiastic to do more to meet the needs of their communities, but lack of money is often a major obstacle for them.
"The community chest is a popular grant fund and is aimed at helping these hard-working groups finance worthwhile community causes.
"We have made it as simple as possible to apply for the grant, so please do get in touch if you think you have a project, we may be able to help you fund.”
For more or to apply visit www.northumberland.gov.uk and type in ‘Community Chest’ in the search box or email [email protected]