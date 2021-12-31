Grants available to help community groups in Northumberland

Voluntary and community groups are being invited to apply for funding from Northumberland County Council’s community chest scheme.

Grants of 75% up to a maximum of £5,000 are available and there is no minimum amount for applications.

The deadline for the next round of funding is January 14.

Cllr Barry Flux, business chair, said: “Community groups are often enthusiastic to do more to meet the needs of their communities, but lack of money is often a major obstacle for them.

"The community chest is a popular grant fund and is aimed at helping these hard-working groups finance worthwhile community causes.

"We have made it as simple as possible to apply for the grant, so please do get in touch if you think you have a project, we may be able to help you fund.”