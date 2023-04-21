Vision Northumberland set up its Chatter Box community café 18 months ago as a way of giving vision impaired people from across the county a safe and welcoming place to go after the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic had left many of them stuck inside for months at a time.

There are around 30 people visiting every week, with the café – open on Tuesday and Thursday mornings – located in the charity’s Reiver House sensory hub on Staithes Lane.

It is now using a £1,500 grant from the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund at the Community Foundation to provide its customers with free hot meals, tea and coffee to ensure that the impact of the cost of living crisis does not prevent anyone who would like to go along to the café from visiting.

From left, Lee Willis, manager at the Society’s Morpeth branch, Suzanne Wood, Vision Northumberland chair Mala Janes and Julie Boyack.

Julie Boyack, chief officer at Vision Northumberland, said: “We set up the Chatter Box café as a way of encouraging vision impaired people to get out into the community again, but we’ve been increasingly conscious of the impact of the cost of living crisis on our customers.

“Being able to take away the worry about paying for food and drink at the café has made an amazing difference to the work we’re able to do and what’s really special is being able to hear the laughter and chatter coming from the café every time we’re open.

“Newcastle Building Society’s support is having a big positive impact on vision impaired people living right across the county and we’re really grateful for their help.”

Vision Northumberland, which was formerly the Northumberland County Blind Association, provides advice and support services to vision impaired people.

Suzanne Wood, head of compliance and conduct risk at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Vision Northumberland recognised an emerging local need and put together a terrific response, which is making a real difference to the lives of many people across the county.