Grant helps Age UK Northumberland extend financial advice service

The charity is providing a free finance check service for anyone aged 50 and above as part of its wider work towards supporting older people, their families and their carers.

It already reaches around 5,000 people every year but is now using a £3,000 Newcastle Building Society grant to widen access to and raise greater awareness of the guidance and advice that its qualified advisers and trained volunteers can provide in person, over the phone and online.

The funding has been provided through the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund at the Community Foundation.

Stephen Burt of Newcastle Building Society with Amy Whyte of Age UK Northumberland.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary next year, Age UK Northumberland runs a dedicated Friendship Line for anyone aged over 60 who thinks they would benefit from additional social contact, a bereavement support service and a weekly Live Well dementia group currently running in Morpeth and Ashington.

Amy Whyte, chief executive at Age UK Northumberland, said: “Taking a long-term approach to addressing financial pressures is the best way to go for everyone, but sometimes we just don’t really know which way to turn when issues become apparent.

“This is when our specialists at Age UK Northumberland can step in and take the pressure off, working with people to complete the application forms, ensure they’re including the right information and appeal on their behalf if necessary.

“Our expert advisors assess each person’s individual situation and take a caring and thoughtful approach towards identifying the best way to help them.

“There’s perhaps never been more pressure on older people’s finances than there is today and we encourage people to get in touch and let us work with them to ensure that they’re getting everything that they’re entitled to."