Grant funding to help Northumberland communities in recovery from pandemic

Andrew Haigh, chief executive at Newcastle Building Society. Picture by Lawrenson & Grebby Photography.

Newcastle Building Society has announced the latest round of grants distributed through its Community Fund.

And among the 15 organisations across the North East and Cumbria sharing a total of £50,512 are Northumberland Citizens Advice Bureau and Berwick Youth Project.

Northumberland Citizens Advice Bureau will receive £3,000 towards debt management support for families in West Northumberland while Berwick Youth Project will receive £3,640 to provide financial advice to young people living in and around Berwick.

Andrew Haigh, Newcastle Building Society’s chief executive, said: “Our communities have faced unprecedented challenges over the past 18 months and although the picture is improving for many people, the need to support the charities and groups that help so many in our region is as vital as ever.

“The issues around employability, food poverty and debt can have serious implications for families anywhere.

"As a member-owned organisation, with deep roots in our communities, I’m proud we’re able to make a substantial funding award through our Community Fund and focus on the brilliant local organisations who deliver significant support and long-term solutions to families across our region.”

Su Legg, senior philanthropy advisor at the Community Foundation Tyne and Wear and Northumberland, said: “We’ve worked with Newcastle Building Society to pinpoint where best to focus support from its fund at the Community Foundation and, armed with the understanding of the most pressing issues within the communities it serves, this year we’ve focussed vital support to boost employability opportunities.”