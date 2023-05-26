The vote was organised because an official Northumberland Day photo will be taken at Northumberlandia, also known as the Lady of the North, on Sunday, May 28.

Lighthouse rescue hero, Grace Darling, won 52% of the vote, ahead of social reformer and female rights campaigner, Josephine Butler (31%) and woman’s footballer and pioneer, Bella Reay (10%).

A special woman’s memorial football match between Cramlington United and Bedlington Belles will be taking place at 12pm on Northumberland Day, to mark Bella Reay’s achievements.

The 2018 Northumberland Day event that was held on Longstone Island.

Northumberland Day this year is still on the hunt for a current-day Lady of the North, seeking someone who goes the extra mile for others. To vote, email the name of a nominee and an explanation of why they deserve the title, to [email protected].

The Northumberland Day gathering will see one face in the photo gifted a £100 voucher with a second prize for a child. The community group best representing itself can also win a special Northumberland Day ‘Northumbie’ Award – a glass trophy designed by local glass artist, Helen Grierson.

Also at the gathering, there will be a rock hunt taking place in the woodland trail area, at the entrance to the site. Those finding rocks can take a photo and post it on social media. If tagging in @NorthumberlandDay on Facebook or Instagram or @NLandDay on Twitter and using hashtag #NorthumberlandDay, rock finders can also potentially win a prize.

Other competitions are still open too, including the Northumbear’s writing competition. The school to enter this first was Prudhoe Castle First, whose reception pupils have made sure mascot, Northumbear, has something delightful to see and read.

Organiser, Jane Hunt, says: “We would like to see as many people decked out with red and yellow as possible on Sunday, so head to Northumberlandia with flags, tons of county pride and lots of colour and be part of the official photo. If you are the face picked out from the photo, you could be celebrating with a prize.