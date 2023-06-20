Grace Darling memorabilia including two locks of her hair to be auctioned
Two locks of Victorian heroine Grace Darling’s hair are set to be auctioned.
Edinburgh auction house Lyon & Turnbull is auctioning a collection of materials including maps, manuscripts, photographs and rare books.
Lot 139, on sale from 10am on June 21, also includes handwriting of Grace and her father William.
The items are expected to fetch between £600 and £800.
On September 7, 1838 Grace spotted the paddlesteamer Forfarshire shipwrecked on Big Harcar, one of the Farne Islands.
The 22-year-old rowed with her father and rescued nine survivors.