Grace Darling memorabilia including two locks of her hair to be auctioned

Edinburgh auction house Lyon & Turnbull is auctioning a collection of materials including maps, manuscripts, photographs and rare books.

Lot 139, on sale from 10am on June 21, also includes handwriting of Grace and her father William.

The items are expected to fetch between £600 and £800.

The famous depiction of Grace Darling's rescue by Thomas Brooks

On September 7, 1838 Grace spotted the paddlesteamer Forfarshire shipwrecked on Big Harcar, one of the Farne Islands.