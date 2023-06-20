News you can trust since 1854
Grace Darling memorabilia including two locks of her hair to be auctioned

Two locks of Victorian heroine Grace Darling’s hair are set to be auctioned.
By Ian Smith
Published 20th Jun 2023, 20:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 20:20 BST

Edinburgh auction house Lyon & Turnbull is auctioning a collection of materials including maps, manuscripts, photographs and rare books.

Lot 139, on sale from 10am on June 21, also includes handwriting of Grace and her father William.

The items are expected to fetch between £600 and £800.

The famous depiction of Grace Darling's rescue by Thomas BrooksThe famous depiction of Grace Darling's rescue by Thomas Brooks
The famous depiction of Grace Darling's rescue by Thomas Brooks
On September 7, 1838 Grace spotted the paddlesteamer Forfarshire shipwrecked on Big Harcar, one of the Farne Islands.

The 22-year-old rowed with her father and rescued nine survivors.

