GPS survey as part of efforts to find out more about ‘Parliament Square’ in Tweedmouth area of Berwick
Georgina Hill, county councillor for Berwick East, has previously highlighted that there have been recent attempts to find out more about the site often referred to by locals as ‘Parliament Square’ that is located at the West End, Tweedmouth, in the vicinity of The Thatch pub.
It is believed that parliaments of both England and Scotland met at this point in 1278 to settle the boundary dispute between the countries.
Coun Hill has posted on her councillor Facebook page that the Border Archaeological Society has taken this up.
Her post added: “A while back we met with a leading Edward l academic to discuss the history. There does seem to be a bit of mystery surrounding it all.
“On Wednesday (September 11), there is going to be a GPS survey on the ground. This is an archaeological device to scan if there is evidence of anything interesting underground (my basic non-technical description).
“The landowners (Bernicia) have given permission and there won’t be any disruption to residents. Residents might just wonder why someone is hovering a device above the ground.”
