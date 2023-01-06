As pressure on GPs continues to grow, a new survey suggests patient satisfaction levels are falling.

The problem is not a new one – last year satisfaction scores plummeted to a 30-year low and, not surprisingly, the news came as a huge blow to those who work in the profession.

The British Medical Association has blamed long-term underfunding of general practice as the root cause behind the falling scores.

In addition, the country has a huge shortage of GPs and not enough people in training to fill the growing number of empty roles.

Figures show that in November 2022, there were 240 full-time equivalent GPs in Northumberland, but 61 of them were in training, meaning just 179 were fully qualified.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that the Department of Health was preparing to give high street pharmacists a greater role in treating basic illnesses. If the plans are adopted, pharmacies will be paid to provide consultations and prescribe medicines to try and ease pressure on GPs.

Practices below have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good.

1. Seaton Park Medical Group, Ashington Out of 18,874 registered patients, 65% of those surveyed said they had a positive experience of the practice. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Coquet Medical Group, Amble Out of 11,934 registered patients, 66% of those surveyed said they had a positive experience of the practice. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Ponteland Medical Group, Ponteland Out of 10,595 registered patients, 69% of those surveyed said they had a positive experience of the practice. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Alnwick Medical Group, Alnwick Out of 18,877 registered patients, 70% of those surveyed said they had a positive experience of the practice. Photo: Google Photo Sales