Goswick Golf Links awards grants to 13 charitable organisations from Berwick area
The club, nestled in the sand dunes just south of Berwick-Upon-Tweed, announced that 13 local charitable organisations would receive a share of a £5,700 fund.
A year ago, the first for this programme, Goswick awarded seven grants totalling £3,500. Goswick created this fund, comprised of a percentage of the visitors green fees it collects during its fiscal year ending in September, in response to increased demand for golf on its authentic links course — rated the No.1 golf course in Northumberland by top100golfcourses.com.
This year’s recipients include:
- Berwick Bowling Club
- Berwick Hockey Club
- Berwick Literary Festival
- Berwick Male Voice Choir
- Berwick Rangers Juniors
- Berwick Youth Project
- Border Links
- Brain Box
- Bowsden Village Hall
- Scremerston Knit and Natter
- Tweedmouth Community FC
- Tweed Salmon Queen
- Tweed Triathlon Club
To be eligible for consideration, the applicants needed to demonstrate a sustained commitment to some or all of the following priorities:
- The development of young people
- Contribute to the protection, improvement and sustainability of the local environment
- Participation in golf and other sporting or recreational activities
- Arts, culture and local heritage
- Community health and wellbeing
A committee consisting of the current and immediate past club and lady captains, and Goswick board member Sandra McGonigle reviewed the qualifying applications and determined the grant awards.