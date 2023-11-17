News you can trust since 1854
Goswick Golf Links awards grants to 13 charitable organisations from Berwick area

Goswick Golf Links, on the strength of continued visitor revenue growth, increased the number of grants and the pool of funds awarded in the second year of its community grant programme.
By Dan MillerContributor
Published 17th Nov 2023, 08:59 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 08:59 GMT
‍The club, nestled in the sand dunes just south of Berwick-Upon-Tweed, announced that 13 local charitable organisations would receive a share of a £5,700 fund.

A year ago, the first for this programme, Goswick awarded seven grants totalling £3,500. Goswick created this fund, comprised of a percentage of the visitors green fees it collects during its fiscal year ending in September, in response to increased demand for golf on its authentic links course — rated the No.1 golf course in Northumberland by top100golfcourses.com.

This year’s recipients include:‍

Representatives of this year’s grant recipients at Goswick Golf Club.Representatives of this year’s grant recipients at Goswick Golf Club.
  • Berwick Bowling Club
  • Berwick Hockey Club
  • Berwick Literary Festival
  • Berwick Male Voice Choir
  • Berwick Rangers Juniors
  • Berwick Youth Project
  • Border Links
  • Brain Box
  • Bowsden Village Hall
  • Scremerston Knit and Natter
  • Tweedmouth Community FC
  • Tweed Salmon Queen
  • Tweed Triathlon Club
To be eligible for consideration, the applicants needed to demonstrate a sustained commitment to some or all of the following priorities:

  • The development of young people
  • Contribute to the protection, improvement and sustainability of the local environment
  • Participation in golf and other sporting or recreational activities
  • Arts, culture and local heritage
  • Community health and wellbeing

A committee consisting of the current and immediate past club and lady captains, and Goswick board member Sandra McGonigle reviewed the qualifying applications and determined the grant awards.

