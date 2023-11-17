Goswick Golf Links, on the strength of continued visitor revenue growth, increased the number of grants and the pool of funds awarded in the second year of its community grant programme.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‍The club, nestled in the sand dunes just south of Berwick-Upon-Tweed, announced that 13 local charitable organisations would receive a share of a £5,700 fund.

A year ago, the first for this programme, Goswick awarded seven grants totalling £3,500. Goswick created this fund, comprised of a percentage of the visitors green fees it collects during its fiscal year ending in September, in response to increased demand for golf on its authentic links course — rated the No.1 golf course in Northumberland by top100golfcourses.com.

This year’s recipients include:‍

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives of this year’s grant recipients at Goswick Golf Club.

Berwick Bowling Club

Berwick Hockey Club

Berwick Literary Festival

Berwick Male Voice Choir

Berwick Rangers Juniors

Berwick Youth Project

Border Links

Brain Box

Bowsden Village Hall

Scremerston Knit and Natter

Tweedmouth Community FC

Tweed Salmon Queen

Tweed Triathlon Club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be eligible for consideration, the applicants needed to demonstrate a sustained commitment to some or all of the following priorities:

The development of young people

Contribute to the protection, improvement and sustainability of the local environment

Participation in golf and other sporting or recreational activities

Arts, culture and local heritage

Community health and wellbeing