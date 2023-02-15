News you can trust since 1854
Goswick Golf Links awards first-ever community grants

Goswick Golf Club has presented funds to recipients of its new community grants programme.

By Ian Smith
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 3:19pm

Recipients included: Berwick 4th Guide s, Northern View (Berwick), Berwick District Cancer Support Group, Berwick Stroke Club, Berwick Rangers Juniors, Berwick Rugby Club and Friendship Circle Youth Club.

Goswick created this new fund, comprised of approximately 1% of the visitor green fees it collected during the year to September 2022, on the strength of increased demand for golf.

Then the club invited charitable organisations that operate in the Berwick area to apply for grants of up to £500 each.

Recipients of Goswick Golf Club's community fund with board member Sandra McGonigle.
“These organisations’ commitment to their causes is inspiring and their gratitude for the club’s generosity and support is heartfelt,” said board member Sandra McGonigle.

"As we see it, these grants are the least we can do to give back to the community that has been so good to Goswick. Hopefully, if the demand for golf on our links continues to grow, we can take this outreach effort to an even higher level.”

