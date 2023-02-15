Recipients included: Berwick 4th Guide s, Northern View (Berwick), Berwick District Cancer Support Group, Berwick Stroke Club, Berwick Rangers Juniors, Berwick Rugby Club and Friendship Circle Youth Club.

Goswick created this new fund, comprised of approximately 1% of the visitor green fees it collected during the year to September 2022, on the strength of increased demand for golf.

Then the club invited charitable organisations that operate in the Berwick area to apply for grants of up to £500 each.

Recipients of Goswick Golf Club's community fund with board member Sandra McGonigle.

“These organisations’ commitment to their causes is inspiring and their gratitude for the club’s generosity and support is heartfelt,” said board member Sandra McGonigle.