Those coming along could see the boats. In addition, Eyemouth crew brought their Shannon class and together with Berwick’s new Atlantic 85 and inshore inflatable put on a powerful display of rescuing a simulated casualty from the sea and two kayakers.

Meanwhile, Berwick RNLI has been sharing the charity’s key summer safety advice for those visiting the coast. It includes ‘visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags’ and ‘if you get into trouble, Float to Live – tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing’.