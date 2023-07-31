News you can trust since 1854
Good turnout for return of the Berwick Lifeboat Fete Day

Residents turned out in large numbers on Sunday for the Berwick Lifeboat Fete Day, which took place for the first time in nearly four years following Covid-19 restrictions.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:31 BST

The fun included stalls, children’s activities, meet the crew, a raffle and a tombola. RNLI mascot Stormy Sam also made an appearance.

Those coming along could see the boats. In addition, Eyemouth crew brought their Shannon class and together with Berwick’s new Atlantic 85 and inshore inflatable put on a powerful display of rescuing a simulated casualty from the sea and two kayakers.

Meanwhile, Berwick RNLI has been sharing the charity’s key summer safety advice for those visiting the coast. It includes ‘visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags’ and ‘if you get into trouble, Float to Live – tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing’.

Berwick RNLI personnel and visitors got in the frame with Stormy Sam.

1. Berwick Lifeboat Fete Day 1

Berwick RNLI personnel and visitors got in the frame with Stormy Sam. Photo: Alan Hughes

Berwick Coastguard members in their red suits with RNLI colleagues and young Miles and Toby, proudly standing with their crew member fathers.

2. Berwick Lifeboat Fete Day 2

Berwick Coastguard members in their red suits with RNLI colleagues and young Miles and Toby, proudly standing with their crew member fathers. Photo: Alan Hughes

Berwick’s new Atlantic 85 lifeboat and the inshore boat with the visiting Eyemouth all weather boat.

3. Berwick Lifeboat Fete Day 3

Berwick’s new Atlantic 85 lifeboat and the inshore boat with the visiting Eyemouth all weather boat. Photo: Susan Hughes

One of the stalls at the Fete Day.

4. Berwick Lifeboat Fete Day 4

One of the stalls at the Fete Day. Photo: Alan Hughes

