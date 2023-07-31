Good turnout for return of the Berwick Lifeboat Fete Day
The fun included stalls, children’s activities, meet the crew, a raffle and a tombola. RNLI mascot Stormy Sam also made an appearance.
Those coming along could see the boats. In addition, Eyemouth crew brought their Shannon class and together with Berwick’s new Atlantic 85 and inshore inflatable put on a powerful display of rescuing a simulated casualty from the sea and two kayakers.
Meanwhile, Berwick RNLI has been sharing the charity’s key summer safety advice for those visiting the coast. It includes ‘visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags’ and ‘if you get into trouble, Float to Live – tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing’.