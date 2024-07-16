Adult sack race at the Longhorsley Village Fete.Adult sack race at the Longhorsley Village Fete.
Good turnout for newly created Longhorsley Village Fete

By Andrew Coulson
Published 16th Jul 2024, 10:03 BST
Despite the unseasonal weather, the Longhorsley Village Fete on Saturday was a great success with a large turnout.

The dog show saw entries of all shapes and sizes, with the winners thrilled with their prizes. At Longhorsley St Helen’s C of E First School there was a range of local business stalls and on the school field much fun was had with the games and races.

There was a huge amount of entries in the Industrial Section, with an array of flowers, vegetables, crafts and baking on display in the Village Hall. There was also plenty of food, drinks and musical entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

A statement from the organising committee said: “We were delighted to see so many people and would like to thank Northumberland Estates Community Fund, Longhorsley Village Hall and Longhorsley Parish Council for their generous donations that allowed the event to take place.

“Plans are already being discussed for 2025 – hopefully with added sunshine!”

Display of the industrial section entries.

1. Competitions

Display of the industrial section entries. Photo: Longhorsley Village Fete committee

The dog show on the Village Green.

2. Outdoor attraction

The dog show on the Village Green. Photo: Longhorsley Village Fete committee

Northumbrian Pipers entertaining in the school hall.

3. Music

Northumbrian Pipers entertaining in the school hall. Photo: Longhorsley Village Fete committee

