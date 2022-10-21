In glorious sunshine, the ‘nearest to the jack’ competition was won by Tony Forbes.

Then followed the traditional match played between the President’s Team and that of the Vice President – the latter team winning by 89 shots to 82.

The celebratory meal held in the clubhouse was also enjoyed by a further 10 members and guests. The event concluded with the presentation of in excess of 15 club trophies to those who had been successful in the various competitions held throughout the season.

Tony Forbes and Dianne Bradshaw, club champions for the 2022 season. Picture by Margaret Shaw.

The runners-up as club champions for the 2022 season were Andy Burn and Dilys Todrick and the champions were Dianne Bradshaw and Tony Forbes.