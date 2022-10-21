Good turnout for final day of the season at Berwick Bowling Club
Berwick Bowling Club’s final day of the season featured a very successful and well-attended competition involving 42 bowlers.
In glorious sunshine, the ‘nearest to the jack’ competition was won by Tony Forbes.
Then followed the traditional match played between the President’s Team and that of the Vice President – the latter team winning by 89 shots to 82.
The celebratory meal held in the clubhouse was also enjoyed by a further 10 members and guests. The event concluded with the presentation of in excess of 15 club trophies to those who had been successful in the various competitions held throughout the season.
Most Popular
The runners-up as club champions for the 2022 season were Andy Burn and Dilys Todrick and the champions were Dianne Bradshaw and Tony Forbes.
During the winter, the clubhouse is open to members and both evening and afternoon events are arranged. The 2023 season will begin in the spring on a date to be confirmed.