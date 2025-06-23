The Mayor of Morpeth, Cllr Rachael Hogg, has chosen Macmillan Cancer Support as her charity for her Mayoral year.

Her first fundraising event was a Macmillan stall at this year’s Morpeth Fair Day.

Three generations of her family – her mother, sister and daughter – kindly manned the stall on Bridge Street offering home-baked cookies, cakes, jams and chutneys in lieu of donations for the charity, as well as offering information leaflets and Macmillan merchandise.

The thousands of visitors to this year’s fair were very generous and the Mayor’s charity raised more than £700 in donations. All of the cakes and jams were made by Macmillan volunteers.

Natures finest fruits is providing jamming fruit free of charge for Cllr Rachael Hogg's fundraising.

Cllr Hogg said: “Macmillan is a wonderful charity that helps people living with cancer and the families of those people.

“This is a charity close to mine and my family’s heart and we have benefited directly from their brilliant support.”

The monies raised by the Mayoral events in the next year will be ringfenced and spent directly on cancer services in Northumberland such as the new Macmillan Hub at Wansbeck General hospital, directly benefiting the residents of Morpeth and surrounding areas.

Cllr Hogg went on to say: “After the success and rapid sell out of all of our jams and scones, we decided that we would repeat the stall at other Morpeth events and will be offering more flavours of our Morpeth Mayor’s Jam made by our volunteers.

“Local business owner Brian Wills from Natures finest fruits based at Heighley Gate has very generously offered to donate us jamming fruit free of charge which is amazing, there truly are some unsung heroes in our community.

“The fruit is the most expensive part of the jam making and this helps my fundraising immensely! It is wonderful that local businesses want to help support my chosen charity.”

Brian said: “Macmillan Cancer Support is a very worthy cause and I am happy to help Rachael raise funds for the Mayor’s charity.

“We support many local charitable initiatives, as I think it is very important as a business to help the local community as much as possible.”