The community enterprise company purchased new premises at the Ramparts Business Park site in 2022.

Its aim is that the hub will enable the company to secure its long-term future so it can continue to provide high-quality training, social enterprise opportunities and day care for many years to come.

Underfloor heating has been installed, rooms have been boarded out, electrical and plumbing work has started and the lift has been fitted.

First floor boarding out.

There have been a number of individual donations and fundraisers, and the Reaching Communities fund at the National Lottery agreed to fund more than £165,000 of the project’s costs.

The other organisations that have supported the project are as follows: Clothworkers Foundation Bernicia Homes and Community Foundation, Berwick Community Trust, Sir James Knott Trust, Northumberland County Council (including its Community Chest scheme), Joicey Foundation, Blackhill Wind Farm, Barbour Foundation, Rothley Trust, Simpson McCreath Trust, Lord Vinson, Hadrian Trust, Catherine Cookson Foundation.

In addition, the contractors for the project are Tillside Plumbing & Heating Ltd, Matthew Lee Joinery Ltd, Ainslie Electrical Contractors, North East Mobility Solutions, Hodgson & White Architects, Tweed Decorating Company, Howdens @ Berwick.

Melanie Deans, one of the directors, said: “This has been a mammoth project which has taken several years to achieve. Once completed, it will be a fantastic asset for anyone impacted by learning disability in Berwick and the surrounding areas.

Ground floor training room.

“Our members have been planning what they would like to see in the new hub and helping to plan the kitchen, chill out zone and discussions around additional groups that they would like run.

“They have been talking about the types of new furniture we should have and how the rooms could be laid out for different events.