Following a two-day inspection in November, a single report for both schools has been published today (Monday) and they have been given a ‘Good’ overall rating.

The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management and early years provision were all rated good, with personal development judged to be outstanding.

The report highlighted the following: ‘All staff are ambitious for what pupils can do. Pupils have detailed knowledge across a range of subjects and can talk about what they know.

‘This is helped by the highly intelligent and detailed wider offer in the schools.’

‘Pupils development as people is exceptional. They are taught the importance of respect and helping others.

‘Pupils are incredibly polite to each other. Pupils have a real voice in the schools, the community and beyond.

‘Pupils relish the incredible extra-curricular offer… and pupils talk wide eyed about all the opportunities it offers them. Even at such a young age, pupils are clear on what they can contribute to the world.

‘In addition, ‘journeying together’ means that all members of the community are accepted and celebrated. There are no limits to what pupils can achieve in their personal development. The schools use their relationship with each other and the local area incredibly well.’

Only minor issues are raised for what the schools need to do to improve, such as ‘some of the resources in the early years environment are not as precisely matched to the curriculum as they need to be’.

“We are thrilled to receive such glowing praise from Ofsted,” said the schools’ headteacher, Rebecca Simpson.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, students and the wider school community.”

“We are immensely proud of our accomplishments, but we also recognise that there is always room for growth. We will continue to build on our successes and strive for excellence in everything we do.