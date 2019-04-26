Golfers tee off for charity

Golfers are preparing to tee off for an annual charity day.

In recent years, the fund-raising day has alternated between Alnwick and Foxton Golf Clubs.

This year, thanks to the management, the golf day will once again be at Alnwick Castle Golf Club.

It is a Stableford competition with two scores counting on all holes except the par threes where all four scores count.

There are also prizes for longest drives and nearest the pin shots.

This year, the main recipients of the funds raised by the event will be the Great North Air Ambulance, Hospice Care North Northumberland and Alzheimer’s Research.

It will also be supporting local charities.

Anyone interested in joining the fun day can contact Peter Lewis on 07419 984212 or 01665 604064 for more details.

The entry fee is £100 per four-person team – men’s, women’s or mixed.

The golf day raises thousands of pounds for charity every year.