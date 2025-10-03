Golds and other National Craft Butchers awards for Longframlington butcher

By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 15:26 BST
Green’s Butchers of Longframlington has won three national gold awards for its lamb and mint pies, sweet and hot honey sausage and their Craster smoked home cured bacon.

It also achieved two silver accolades for its traditional home cured bacon and farmhouse pork sausage and a bronze for its traditional black pudding.

The competition was held by ‘The Butchery Experts’ National Craft Butchers, a trade association that has supported and encouraged excellence in its members for 137 years.

Green’s Butchers owner Chris Green said: “These awards are recognition for our on-going development and hard work and commitment to producing high-quality products in an ever increasing, competitive marketplace.”

Chris Green with the awards.

This year’s product awards saw intense competition, with entries from craft butchers across England and Wales and a panel of judges evaluating the products for their taste, smell and appearance, amongst other criteria.

The 2025 judging panel included, among others, master butchers, farmers and technical experts led by head judge Keith Fisher.

