Green’s Butchers of Longframlington has won three national gold awards for its lamb and mint pies, sweet and hot honey sausage and their Craster smoked home cured bacon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also achieved two silver accolades for its traditional home cured bacon and farmhouse pork sausage and a bronze for its traditional black pudding.

The competition was held by ‘The Butchery Experts’ National Craft Butchers, a trade association that has supported and encouraged excellence in its members for 137 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green’s Butchers owner Chris Green said: “These awards are recognition for our on-going development and hard work and commitment to producing high-quality products in an ever increasing, competitive marketplace.”

Chris Green with the awards.

This year’s product awards saw intense competition, with entries from craft butchers across England and Wales and a panel of judges evaluating the products for their taste, smell and appearance, amongst other criteria.

The 2025 judging panel included, among others, master butchers, farmers and technical experts led by head judge Keith Fisher.