Nationwide Building Society and England Football are celebrating England being crowned European champions by erecting plaques for each individual player as part of their ‘Where Greatness Is Made’ campaign.

A gold plaque will be installed at a location special to them and the early days of their footballing journey, celebrating not only their historic victory, but their leading example of respect and dedication within sport.

In Lucy’s case, the plaque will be installed at Alnwick Town FC.

Lucy Bronze playing for England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Berwick-born star, who spent her early years on Holy Island and in Belford, began her junior footballing career at Alnwick Town and also played for Sunderland. She went on to play for Lyon, Manchester City and, now, Barcelona.

The ‘Where Greatness is Made’ campaign aims to promote mutual respect on and off the pitch and inspire the next generation of footballers.

Paul Hibbs, head of advertising and media at Nationwide Building Society, said: “We’re honoured to partner with the England women’s team and are delighted to be celebrating their amazing victory, hard work and dedication. Everyone here is so incredibly proud of their achievement and we’re happy to be able to celebrate this amazing team, and all the trailblazers before them.

“These players will be an inspiration to future generations of footballers and to society in general. The comaradery, respect and togetherness within the whole squad is clear to see and they have done the whole nation proud. At Nationwide, mutual respect has always been a core value to us, and it’s clear to see in bucket loads in this squad.”

Marzena Bogdanowicz, head of marketing and communications, Women's Football at The FA, added: “I think I can speak for the whole nation when we say we’re incredibly proud of what the team have achieved. They’re truly an inspiration to not only those in the sport, but far and wide too.