New Look Cramlington is having a celebration day tomorrow (Saturday, November 9) to mark its improvement works.

There will be plenty going at the store in Manor Walks. which opens at 9am, including 50 goody bags for the first customers who spend on re-opening day, 10 hidden gold envelopes with £5 gift cards, cupcakes for customers in store and a Spin to Win wheels.

The key work that has been carried out in store is as follows – shop front redecoration; window elevation, including new POS schemes and footwear focus.

Internal wall treatments across key departments; illuminated department lighting and full relighting throughout the store; ceilings and walls converted from grey to white to improve in store environments.

A section of the New Look store in Cramlington.

Refurbishment of all footwear departments; fitting room redecoration.

Jonathan Wynne, business development manager at New Look, said: “Following the successful implementation of an omnichannel trial within the Manchester region, this investment in a further 17 stores is improving their product ranging and omnichannel services.”